SIHLANGU BREAK INTO FIFA TOP 100

MBABANE – Sihlangu may be out of the race to the AFCON finals in Gabon next year, but are celebrating a major achievement on the FIFA charts.



Standings released by the world soccer governing body yesterday revealed that the Harries ‘Madze’ Bulunga’ charges were three places up with 344 points, just a place below their best ranking ever of 99 attained in 1993. The national outfit played Malawi, losing 0-1 away in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier recently.



Just three years ago, the national side looked headed for the basement of the rankings, occupying the 186th spot out of 206 in October 2013 during the tenure of one Valerie Billen. The national outfit are ahead of 113th-placed Zimbabwe, who prevailed in Group L during the recently ended qualifying campaign.



Gabon, who will host the continental football showpiece in January 2017, is one of several high profile football nations trying to catch up on Sihlangu on the ranks.



This is a notable leap since the start of 2016. In April, Sihlangu were ranked 134th following a disastrous outing in Zimbabwe, losing 0-4.

In Africa, Swaziland is now on position 30 out of 54 football nations following an improvement by the same number of places.

Bulunga was impressed with the achievement even though he stressed that the main target was to qualify for the biggest soccer tournament in Africa.



“It’s a step in the right achievement even though we’re still disappointed about failure to qualify for AFCON.

“We’ve always wanted to be in top 100. We would have achieved more if we won,” said the reputable gaffer.



FIFA rankings are essential for a football playing nation as they improve a country’s profile, and have a huge impact in the seeding process during international competitions. Highly-ranked countries often get exemptions from group stages, such as the regional COSAFA Cup tournament, where Sihlangu ranked third in June.