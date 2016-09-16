KING FOR IMBUBE MARATHON

MBABANE – Athletes will get a rare chance to share the podium with the King during the eagerly-awaited Imbube Marathon.



It is all systems go for the historic race following a successful launch at Happy Valley in Ezulwini yesterday. Sponsors, Swaziland National Provident Fund (SNPF) Chief Executive Officer, Prince Lonkhokhela, said His Majesty King Mswati III, who is the patron of the race, would be present during the October 8 championship.



While the King is likely to award podium finishers in the three-in-one race, indications are that he can take part in one of the events as he is a well known fitness enthusiast. He recently took part in the celebrated King’s Cup golf tournament.



Deputy Prime Minister, Paul Dlamini, who was also part of the launch yesterday, never ruled out the possibility of the King’s participation as he dubbed the latter as a perfectionist.



In April 2012, His Majesty jogged around Somhlolo National Stadium with relative ease while joined by President Ying-Jeou Ma of the Republic of China on Taiwan.



Meanwhile, the marathon will start at Mavuso Sports Centre at 5:30am through to the Prince of Wales Ground in Mbabane. The half marathon will begin at Somhlolo National Stadium 30 minutes later and end at the same venue. Those featuring in the 10km family run will stroll around the capital city from 7am.