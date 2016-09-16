BE MOTIVATED, ESIBAYENI LODGE TELLS TEAMS

MATSAPHA – Yolanda Oswin, the daughter of Esibayeni Lodge owner Desmond Oswin, has revealed the burning football passion that drove her father to consider sponsoring the PLS Under-17.



The league, which kicks off this weekend, features the 12 Under-17 teams for the Premier League clubs.

Yolanda, who represented her father during the launch, as she presented the giant E200 000 replica cheque to the PLS said her father had always been a football person. In her motivational address, he said the tournament was a vehicle that transported young players to stardom and that Esibayeni Lodge was the fuel that drove the vehicle forward.



“When I was young, my father took us to football matches. When we were not there, we would have a crowd of players at home, which was a demonstration of the passion he had for football. That is why when the opportunity to sponsor the Under-17 League came, he never hesitated,” she said.



FA Vice President Mashwama hailed former coaches for venturing into football administration.

“It is good to see a couple of retired players venturing into coaching and that is good because they have been there and have done it. It is easier for them to impart the knowledge to the youngsters,” he said.