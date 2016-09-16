STUDENT DESIGNS RACE LOGO, E10 000 RICHER

EZULWINI – Swaziland Christian Medical University Computer Science student Colani Malambe is behind the exquisite Imbube King’s Marathon logo.



The historic race, sponsored to a tune of E500 000 by Swaziland National Provident Fund (SNPF), will be staged on October 8.

Malambe, 20, who is a first-year student, outshone over 3 000 hopefuls to win the logo competition, pocketing E10 000.



The winner was announced by SNPF CEO Prince Lonkhokhela during the launch of the marathon at Happy Valley in Ezulwini yesterday.

Malambe said he was advised by a friend to try designing a few years ago and it was a case of love at first sight.

“I’ll use a lion’s share of the money to pay for my studies,” the young man from Siphocosini said.



Deputy Prime Minister Paul Dlamini, who was a guest during yesterday’s festivities, was joined by Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs Minister David ‘Cruiser’ Ngcamphalala, as well as Housing and Urban Development Minister Phiwayinkhosi Mabuza, on the podium to unveil the logo.

The emblem has a lion inscription in the centre and a shield on the left, symbols that are familiar in Swazi culture. On the right is a painting of a man running.



Meanwhile, the championship, headlined by the full marathon, will be a three-in-one race. The 42.2km will start at Mavuso Sports Centre at 5:30am through to the Prince of Wales Ground in Mbabane. The half marathon will begin at Somhlolo National Stadium 30 minutes later and end at the same venue.



Those featuring in the 10km family run will stroll around the capital city from 7am.