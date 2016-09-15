DOMINANT M. JAZZ HOST PACERS IN SNBL

MBABANE – Mbabane Jazz, who are yet to lose a game in the Swaziland National Basketball League (SNBL), will resume life for the second round against Pacers.



The SNBL starts the second round fixtures on Saturday at Mavuso Sports Centre. Mbabane Jazz have won all their seven first round fixtures.

The Mbabane side is at the summit of the log with 14 points, while arch rivals Manzini Super Stars are second with 12 points. Superstars face Mbabane Knicks in another exciting match on Saturday, starting at 9am.



SNBL Chairman Melusi Hlophe said only the elite league would be played this weekend.

The Mbabane Jazz and Pacers match will start at 1pm. There are only four games to be played in the opening of the second round.

Knicks and Manzini Superstars will take centre stage at 9am and Tridents host Steels at 11am. The last game of the day is between Raptors and Imbumbe at 3pm.



“We took a break after finishing the first round games and also played in the Swaziland International Trade Fair (SITF) tournament sponsored by PSI through SIPA. This helps the teams refresh and also gain some competition,” he said.

Mbabane Jazz was crowned the champions of the recently ended SITF/ PSI tournament after beating Manzini Superstars 50-47.