MISBEHAVING TEAMS FACE E50 000 FINE

MBABANE – Teams found guilty of misconduct in the elite league games are in for a shock.



The Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) has revised the punishment for unsporting behaviour for the new campaign, especially the office’s flagship tournament, the MTN Premier League, which gets underway on Saturday. This is meant to ensure sanity prevails in matches.



While the elite football league office will officially release the rules by tomorrow, it has been reliably gathered that wayward behaviour will now attract a hefty fine of up to E50 000. The amount is double that of the past season.



In the 2015/16 season, the cautions against misconduct were headlined by Article 7(g) of the MTN Premier League Rules and Regulations, which is about failure to control a misbehaving official, supporter, fan or player. Such an offence was punishable with an amount of E25 000.



According to new rules, lesser fines now range between E15 000 and E30 000 instead of the usual E8 000.

PLS Chief Operations Officer Pat Vilakati could only confirm that his office had compiled the rules but would only be released on approval by the National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) before the end of the week.



“We’ll release the rules once everything is in place,” said Vilakati.

Meanwhile, reports suggest the individual awards could also be increased. The player of the month, who was pocketing E4 000 in the past season, might get an extra E500.