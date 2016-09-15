‘BULL’ FANS BLOCK SWALLOWS CONVOY

LOBAMBA – Before the ‘Big Derby’ was tussled inside the field of play, there was more pushing and shoving outside of it prior to kick-off.



Mbabane Highlanders fans and marshals blocked rivals Mbabane Swallows’ convoy at the gate designated for teams as the latter had exhausted the five-cars-per-team agreement done in the morning pre-match meeting. One of the cars was ferrying Swallows assistant coaches Siyabonga Bhembe and Etienne Massoye and had to find an alternative entry, sneaking in the stadium main gate as the non-compromising ‘Black Bull’ faithful read the Riot Act.



At least three cars from the Swallows convoy were left outside the stadium premises.

Swallows beat their bitter sworn rivals 3-1 in Sunday’s Castle Lager Premier Challenge second leg semi-final to advance 4-2 on aggregate to their fourth consecutive appearance in the winner-takes-all tournament. Attempts by the Premier League of Swaziland (PLS) stadium representative, Match Commissioner Mangaliso Sihlongonyane and tournament Management Committee Chairman Peter ‘Touch’ Magagula to calm the waters proved futile as the supporters would not budge.



As a result, only the five cars used the teams’ gate and it was victory for the black and white giants’ supporters.

The triumph was short-lived though, as Sandile Hlatshwako struck on either side of the half before Njabulo ‘D4D’ Ndlovu finished the game as a contest after the hour mark despite Mandla Palma’s header into his own net to give Highlanders a consolation goal.

Swallows will now play Royal Leopard in the final of the tournament on October 2.