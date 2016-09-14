GUARD ARRESTED FOR DERBY TICKETS SCAM

MBABANE – In what is a major breakthrough for elite football, the questionable gate collections from big games have been explained as a security guard and a fan were last Sunday arrested for illegally selling entry tickets.



This was at Somhlolo National Stadium during the Castle Lager Premier Challenge second leg semi-final clash between traditional rivals Mbabane Highlanders and Mbabane Swallows.



The two (names deliberately withheld) were seen being shoved into a police van before half time of the derby at the gate adjacent to Parliament and being transported to the Lobamba Police Station.



Upon investigation on what transpired, it was established from some of the police officers around the arrest scene that there was a problem with tickets.

They said the pair was caught selling the tickets illegally and both were caught with the tickets and cash amounting to over E3 000.

“They were obviously not selling the tickets for the E30 charge set by the PLS but for less. The PLS had been investigating this and it is paying off for them,” said a source close to the matter.



The duo is expected to face trial for the crime soon. They are not the first to be arrested for this offence as not long ago, about two seasons ago, two men were arrested with a PLS stamp they used to cheat teams of the gate takings.

The Castle Cup MC’s Chairman, Peter ‘Touch’ Magagula, confirmed the matter when reached.



“It happened and those suspects are behind bars as we speak but they’re now with the law so we’ll only wait to hear from them on the next move. One of these suspects is a security guard while the other is not,” he said.