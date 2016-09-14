EXTEND MASWAZI’S CONTRACT - MPS URGE
LOBAMBA – It looks like the retirement of Maswazi Shongwe might not happen any time soon as Members of Parliament (MPs) have asked that his term of office be extended.
The MPs made it known that they were proud of Shongwe’s dedication to improving the country’s sports and that they were not ready to watch him leave.
“He deserves to have his term of office extended. If that is not possible then at least let us have him as a consultant. There is no man who has worked for sports like him, he is just irreplaceable,” said Manzini North MP Jan Sithole.
Responding to the request, Minister of Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs David ‘Cruiser’ Ngcamphalala acknowledged that Shongwe had done a commendable job and said he was going to report and discuss it with all involved stakeholders.
