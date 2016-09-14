NTFONJENI WELCOMES SHUKUMA ON SATURDAY

MBABANE – Ntfonjeni folk in the northern part of the country are in for a refreshing treat as their Inkhundla will host Shukuma Swaziland on Saturday.



Shukuma is a government programme powered by the Swaziland National Sports and Recreation Council (SNSRC).

It is aimed at encouraging a healthy lifestyle in communities through regular exercise and recreational activities.

SNSRC Media Officer Dumisani Ntiwane said yesterday that activities on the day would start as early 8am.



“This will be the 12th Inkhundla to host the exciting programme. Our mission is to cover all 55 Tinkhundla Centres. We have already covered Tinkhundla Centres such as Nhlambeni, Matsanjeni South, Kwaluseni, Gege, Kubuta and LaMgabhi, to mention just a few.

“LaMgabhi still holds the record of having the most participants as we had over 1 000 people turning up. This should be a challenge to the Ntfonjeni folk to break that record and ensure they come in numbers on Saturday,” Ntiwane said.



Ntiwane assured all participants of a fun-filled day. He disclosed that the SNSRC would, as usual bring along their partners to make the day a success. “The Royal Swaziland Police, Swaziland Diabetes and our other partners will also be available to address the various community needs, which means everyone will be catered for.



The police will also be teaching about crime prevention.

“It is an event not to be missed, as we emphasise on the importance of keeping one’s body active - be it physically or mentally. That is why we invite both young and old to come and have an experience of a lifetime,” he said.