FIFA RULES ALLOW ‘BULL’ TO DEREGISTER FOREIGNERS

MBABANE – Mbabane Highlanders have written a letter of complaint to the National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) after they were refused the right to deregister two of their foreign players.



The capital city giants, in their letter delivered at Sigwaca House on Friday, demand that the NFAS quote them the clause that dictates that they cannot deregister a foreign player registered in the same window period. Highlanders are kicking their heels in frustration as they desperately seek to deregister the Zimbabwean duo of Ramson Zhuwawo and Takawira Chimwanda in favour of other foreign players.



The two players appeared for the ‘Black Bull’ during the SwaziTelecom Charity Cup first semi-final defeat to Royal Leopard on August 7 and failed to impress the Meck Mwase-led technical team.



However, as Highlanders scratch their heads in frustration in the whole process, it would seem the world football governing body, FIFA, allows them to deregister any player deemed surplus to requirements.



FIFA is an acronym for Federation of International Football Associations. The two players are to pave way for highly recommended South African playmaker Tshepo Matete, who is a former Baroka FC player and a Zimbabwean goal machine identified as Gomez.



In their letter, Highlanders argue that nowhere in the FA registration rules does it dictate that they cannot deregister a player or send him on loan to another team for that matter. Team Chief Scout Mandla Simelane said the players they wished to get rid of had already stopped training with the team.



This leaves Highlanders with three international players in Baimba Kamara (Sierra Leone), Thokozani Khanyile (South Africa) and Mohammed Sabella (Ghana).



NFAS Marketing and Communications Officer Muzi Radebe confirmed receiving Highlanders’ letter and that the office of the chief executive officer was working on the matter. “Direct communication will be done to Highlanders as soon as the relevant officials have done interpretations of the laws,” Radebe said.



FIFA Statutes, on respect of contract, state that a contract between a professional and a club may only be terminated upon expiry of the term of the contract or by mutual agreement.

NFAS CEO Frederick Mngomezulu had said that Highlanders could not sign and deregister a player in the same window period.