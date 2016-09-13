‘ROMARIO’, ‘BHARABA’ IN FIFA GOALKEEPING COURSE

LOBAMBA – Recently retired stars dominated the list of 30 attendees in the ongoing FIFA Goalkeeping Advanced Second Phase week-long course officially opened yesterday.



The list includes former national team Sihlangu goalkeepers Sibusiso ‘Bharaba’ Mabuza, Njabuliso Simelane, Thokozani Mkhulisi and Mphikeleli ‘Rabo’ Dlamini, among others. Also in the course that is overseen by FIFA Instructor Alejandro Heredia from Argentina is celebrated former Sihlangu and Mbabane Swallows midfielder Bongiswa ‘Romario’ Nhlabatsi.



Heredia, who is in the country for the second time after taking a large chunk of the participants through the Goalkeeping Basic Course in 2014, said the classes in the next five days would arm coaches on how they can help their goalkeepers in match situation instances. He advised the participants to gather as much video tapes, analyse and solve problems to help goalkeepers improve.