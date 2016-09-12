‘BIG DERBY’ DIVIDES PRINCES BANDZILE, MAJAHA

LOBAMBA – Only for 90 minutes, Princes Bandzile and Majaha were divided as Mbabane giants Swallows and Highlanders battled it out for a spot in the final of the Castle Lager Premier Challenge.



Prince Bandzile is a Swallows fan while Majaha swears by the name of the ‘Black Bull’ and the former left Somhlolo National Stadium the happiest as the red and white giants crushed Highlanders 3-1 in an entertaining final played in front of about 7 000 spectators.



Prince Bandzile explained to visiting South Africa’s Supersport TV that he has supported Swallows since he was a kid. He described the derby as intense as seen in the two sets of supporters.



“Teams always put their best performances during the derby and we always joke around with Majaha ahead of the game and he knows I have one over him after this win,” he said. Prince Majaha said the derby was about bragging rights and described its magnitude in the country as the same with the Soweto derby in South Africa and the Asante Kotoko versus Hearts of Oak in Ghana. He said he was happy with the strides taken by local football and that the continued improved standards saw the senior national team lose out on next year’s Africa Cup of Nations by a whisker.