WE ARE LACKING UPFRONT - MWASE

LOBAMBA – Losing Mbabane Highlanders coach Merk Mwase, conceded his charges were outmatched in the 1-3 loss to Mbabane Swallows in the Castle Premier Challenge second semi-final yesterday.



The ‘Black Bull’ lost 2-4 on aggregate after playing to a 1-all draw in the reverse fixture over a fortnight ago. The Malawi-born mentor said mistakes at the back were the major let-down in the decider yesterday.

“It wasn’t our day. We still need to work on our combinations. We’re lacking upfront, so we need a striker and a midfielder,” said Mwase.



Mwase said he had no hard feelings about skipper, Xolani ‘Chocco’ Sibandze’s penalty miss even though he felt it would have changed the game.

“Congratulations to Swallows, we’ve to go back to the drawing board,” he said. Mwase lost his second derby since joining Highlanders. The last defeat was the 0-1 loss in the second round of the SwaziBank Cup in February this year.