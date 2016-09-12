PHOTO FINISH IN FSRA 21.1KM RACE

LOBAMBA – The top three in Saturday’s FSRA 21.1km race was involved in a gruelling photo finish towards the finish line at the Lobamba Technical Centre with just a minute separating them.



South Africa’s Daniel Sihole, from Nedbank Athletics Club, emerged as the winner, clocking 1:08:21 hours with Umbutfo Swaziland Defence Force’s (USDF’s) Melusi Sihlongonyane coming a split second later on 1:08:23.

Michael Ndaba, who recently won the Buy Cash half marathon in Pigg’s Peak, settled for third place after 1:09:18 hours. Sihole was defending the 21.1 km Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) half marathon and admitted it did not come easier like the last time around.



“Maybe owing to the fact that I have not raced in six months, defending my crown did not come any easier. It was really challenging and the Swazi guys did really well,” he said, after crossing the finish line.

Sihlongonyane, who vastly improved from last year’s fifth position in the same event, described the winner as a good runner.



“He killed me with his finish up and it is something I need to work on going to the Imbube Marathon,” Sihlongonyane said.

The country will host the epic inaugural Imbube Marathon that carries E500 000 in prize money on October 8. His Majesty King Mswati III is the face of the event powered by the Swaziland National Provident Fund (SNPF).