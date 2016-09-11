LEOPARD’S PHEPHISANI NOW E2 800 RICHER

LOBAMBA – Royal Leopard’s agile shot-stopper Phephisani Msibi was back on the podium to claim another E1400 for being Man of the Match.



The former Midas City goalkeeper starred for the police side in yesterday’s 1-all draw with Young Buffaloes in the Castle Premier Challenge semi-final second leg, steering his outfit to the final with a 2-1 aggregate win. He had won the same accolade in the 1-0 victory in the first leg over a fortnight ago.



“It was a tough game. We’ll have to push even harder in the final to claim the championship,” he said.



In essence, the player’s earnings have shot up to E2 800 and is now in serious contention to become the last player standing in the tournament and pocket an extra E10 000.



The 21-year-old who recently got a senior national team, Sihlangu, call-up completed a switch to Leopard from Midas Mbabane City over a month ago. In five games he has played so far, he has conceded only two goals. He was also named Man of the Match in the Charity Cup won by his side ahead of Manzini Wanderers in the past month.