DEBUTANT JC NEL WINS MTN KHEMANI CLASSIC

MANKAYANE – The course may have been challenging with its steep hills but South Africa’s JC Nel defied all odds to cycle to the annual MTN Khemani Road Cycle Classic championship on his debut yesterday in Mankayane.



The PRO Touch cyclist finished the 100km after 2:45:14 hours to outclass the over 30 cyclists who competed in the category. Nel said he was excited to have won the race while appearing for the first time in it.

“I’ll definitely return to defend my title next year,” he said.



Coming second was another South African, Eddie Van Heerden, who clocked 2:45:48 hours while Jan Montshioa was third after 2:48:52 hours.

The event, staged under a light drizzle, was dominated by the visiting South Africans. A Swazi is yet to win the race.