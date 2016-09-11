DEBUTANT JC NEL WINS MTN KHEMANI CLASSIC
MANKAYANE – The course may have been challenging with its steep hills but South Africa’s JC Nel defied all odds to cycle to the annual MTN Khemani Road Cycle Classic championship on his debut yesterday in Mankayane.
The PRO Touch cyclist finished the 100km after 2:45:14 hours to outclass the over 30 cyclists who competed in the category. Nel said he was excited to have won the race while appearing for the first time in it.
“I’ll definitely return to defend my title next year,” he said.
Coming second was another South African, Eddie Van Heerden, who clocked 2:45:48 hours while Jan Montshioa was third after 2:48:52 hours.
The event, staged under a light drizzle, was dominated by the visiting South Africans. A Swazi is yet to win the race.
Post your comment
COLANI VILAKATI on 19/05/2016 07:25:09
GUYS TANKS FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON OUR SOCCER LIFE. I AM IN MBOMBELA MPUMALANGA I JUST READ IT. IT'S GREAT TO HEAR ABOUT THOSE ...
maphalala george on 17/05/2016 10:36:53
If only we had a listening government ngabe akunje. When the whole nation cried foul on their iron ore taken out of the country without ...
Xolani Simphiwe Mkhatshwa on 17/05/2016 10:22:56
I see nothing wrong about being a widow because nobody chooses to be widowed, it just happens unexpectedly. people should just understand. We're on the ...
Xolani Simphiwe Mkhatshwa on 17/05/2016 10:09:04
a deep search should be conducted and the hand of the law should take its course also. I call this carelessness klaar.!
Concerned woman on 17/05/2016 10:08:05
maye kubuhlungu naku lokwentiwa ngulabanye bo make lesiphila nabo, wabikela maphi emaphoyisa lo make lo. akavalelwe nje angaphumi
Comments (0 posted):