E61 500 SPONSORSHIP FOR WOMEN’S DAY CORPORATE SOCCER TOURNEY

MANZINI – The business community has pumped in E61 500 sponsorship for the 2016 Women’s Day Corporate Tournament slated for Sunday at the Manzini Club.



All Star Ladies FC are the official hosts of this tournament and participation is strictly by invite. Participating teams will be responsible for their own costs, including travelling, soccer balls and outfits, among others.



Yesterday, during the presentation event held at Matsapha Town Board, Mthunzi Zwane, the Founder of All Star Ladies said the games would begin at 8:30am and all teams must be at card checking point ten minutes before the actual start of the game.



“An independence neutral disciplinary Awards Committee has been put in place to deal with all disputes which may emanate from the games. The DC shall be independent to deal with all issues forwarded to its office and its decisions or rulings are final and not appealable,” Zwane said.

He said the tournament was strictly for the purpose of promoting soccer within the corporate world and a trophy and medals will be awarded to the winners. Zwane also said that the winning team would receive a floating trophy and gold medals.



“Teams will be divided into two groups, and will compete in a round robin league format and the top two teams in each group will qualify for the semi finals. Participating teams may consist of not more than 15 players, including the medical doctor, manager and coach,” Zwane said.



Deadline for registration of players will be at the close of business tomorrow and players should retain the same number throughout the tournament.

Meanwhile, All Star Ladies Treasurer, Fisiwe Vilane, who announced the sponsors for this year’s tournament thanked all the companies for the kind gesture and stated that they had played a major role in keeping and giving women f the country an opportunity to be together, build new relationships and further motivate each other. She stated that the sponsorship would assist in participation fees, refreshments and also other expenses.