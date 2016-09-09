CHEETAHS FOR AUTO MOBILE CARS RUGBY 7S TOURNEY

MBABANE – Mbabane Cheetahs Rugby Club have been added to next month’s line-up of the Auto Mobile Cars sevens tournament.



Heavyweights Vondo’s prevailed in the past two editions of the tournament launched over a month ago. Focus shifts to the October showdown as the battle to cross the whitewash intensifies. Swaziland Tournaments Organiser, Mdumiseni Sibanyoni, announced the inclusion of the Mbabane newcomers to replace Titans from the University of Swaziland (UNISWA).



The latter were dropped after ranking fourth in the September tournament played last week. Finishing second and third were Manzini Rhinos and Elephants, respectively. As a result, the duo got a slot for the next four-team championship.



“It was just unfortunate for the UNISWA Titans as they were at the bottom of the table.

“We would like to say thank you to Auto Mobile Cars for the support and the interest in Swaziland Rugby,” said Sibanyoni.

The full logistics of the next competition, especially the venue and starting time, will be confirmed in due course.