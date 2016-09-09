SNTA REVIVES RELATIONSHIP WITH MOZ COUNTERPARTS

MBABANE – The Swaziland National Tennis Association (SNTA) has strengthened its relationship with neighbouring country, Mozambique.



The country hopes to benefit from the most improved country in terms of development and sharing ideas in improving the sport.

SNTA Executive, led by President Maxwell Jele, visited Mozambique on Tuesday where they met with the association’s President, Valige Tavabo, who is also the CAT Deputy President, and Vice President Jonas Alberto.



Accompanying Jele was the Vice President, Louis Nxumalo, Secretary Nqaba Mkhaliphi and Junior Initiative (JTI) Coordinator Bruce Gama. They left the country on Tuesday morning and returned later that evening after the meeting during the day.



“There was once a strong relationship between the two countries and we are on a mission to revive that. Both countries used to assist each other and now we need to improve our standard and having this relationship with Mozambique will be of great assistance in us,” said Secretary Nqaba Mkhaliphi.



The two countries are also preparing for friendly matches to be held later this year. Mkhaliphi said they were planning to stage the senior international friendly in early December.



“Before our juniors go and compete in the African Junior Championships in January next year it would be good for them to first play a friendly with Mozambique to gauge the standard. Mozambique is one of the closest countries and it is possible to sometimes train together and share ideas,” he said.