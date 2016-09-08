THREE ARMED ROBBERS ATTACK BUSINESSMAN, TAKE E363 000

MANZINI – A well known businessman was attacked by three men who were armed with pistols at his farm and robbed an amount of E363 000 cash, including currency that was in US dollars.

William Roets was at his farm, popularly known as KaSpring, situated at Ngwane Park when the incident occurred on Saturday night.



The suspects are said to have gained entry to the house by breaking the burglar doors using crow bars and found the businessman and his wife, whom they ordered, while pointing the pistols at them, to surrender all the money they had and other valuable items.



After terrorising and threatening to shoot, the suspects are said to have made away with the E363 000 cash, which was inside a safe, including US$4 500 (E63 000). The suspects also stole a Louis Vuiton bag worth E30 000, three gold necklaces (E30 000) and a gold bracelet costing E25 000. All the items belonging to the Roets family that were stolen cost E448 000.



The suspects are said to have left the farm after taking all these valuable items. The businessman called the police who immediately launched investigations. On Sunday, two of the suspects were arrested and on Tuesday morning, the third suspect was apprehended by the police.

Two of the suspects were allegedly arrested while at a rented flat at Ngwane Park. The flat allegedly belongs to one of them.



Pistols



The two were found with pistols, a nine millimetre and a Pietro Beretta 7.65 millimetre while inside the house.

The suspects, Jabulani Mjebha Bhembe (41) of Mhlaleni, Bongani Mabonga Mamba (28) of Ngwane Park and Nhlanhla Lucky Steenkamp (34) of Maloma appeared in court yesterday before Magistrate Xolile Nxumalo.

During their court appearance, Bhembe and Mamba said they would hire the services of attorneys during trial. Meanwhile, Steenkamp was represented by Bonginkhosi Xaba who applied that his client be granted an order to be taken to hospital as he was severely assaulted and got injured when he was interrogated by the police while in custody.



“If the accused persons are going back to police custody and the accused is being tortured by the police, may there be an order from this court stopping such,” Xaba said.

Xaba said this after he and been allegedly informed by the arresting officer that the suspects would have to go back to the Manzini Police Station as their fingerprints were allegedly not taken. Allegations are that the fingerprints machine at the station was faulty.