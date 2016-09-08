MUSLIMS INVITE SWAZIS TO COME AND RECEIVE FREE MEAT

EZULWINI – The local Islamic community has urged all Swazis to come and receive free meat on Monday.



Swazis can collect the free meat from the Ezulwini Islamic Centre.

The religious institution’s Imam, Feroz Ismail, said the Islamic community would be celebrating the festival of Eid ul-Adha as it is the month of Hajj. This is an annual event.

“During this month, Muslims embark on a pilgrimage to Mecca where slaughtering of animals is carried out.



“It is carried out all over the world, not just in Swaziland,” said Ismail.

At least 10 cattle were found at the Islamic Centre yesterday and Ismail said they were bought from different farms across the country.

He said Lubulini Farm was among the farms from which the cattle were bought.



Ismail said they also bought sheep from the farms and they were required to have their permits prior to their slaughter and for purposes of transporting the livestock.

“More people from the Islamic faith will be bringing their cattle, goats and sheep for slaughter on Monday,” said Ismail.



He added that in most instances, people who lived in urban areas had nowhere to slaughter their animals, as such, they would alternatively bring them to the Islamic Centre where they would be slaughtered.

Ismail said goats would be brought to the religious centre today in preparation for Monday.

Ismail said the Islamic rule stipulated that any man who knew how to kill an animal would slaughter one on the Monday.



“The rule says you will keep one third for yourself, one third for your immediate family and one third for the needy,” he said.

Ismail said it was forbidden during this ceremony for any individual to keep a whole cow for themselves as Islam promotes peace and giving.



Other places where animals will be slaughtered according to Ismail include Hlangotsini and Manzini but he highlighted that most people would gather at the Ezulwini Centre.

Ismail said Swazis could also visit these areas in order to get meat.