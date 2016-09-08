COMMITTEE APPOINTED TO LOOK INTO SWAZILAND MEDICAL AID SCHEME

LOBAMBA - A five-member House of Assembly Select Committee has been appointed to look into the overall management of the Swaziland Medical Aid Scheme.



This was through a motion by Lobamba Lomdzala MP Marwick Khumalo, who said the scheme was being administered by Med-Scheme, a subsidiary of a South African entity.

The members of the select committee who are expected to table a report within 30 days are; Khumalo, Ludzeludze MP Bambumuti Sithole, Manzini South MP Owen Nxumalo, LaMgabhi MP Sicelo Jele and Kubutha MP Njabulo Mabuza.

In motivation, Khumalo said Swazi Med was made up of about 17 000 principal members who included 500 politicians.



He said the committee needed to ascertain if reports of wholly localising the fund were true and if proper consultation of all the shareholders including politicians had been conducted.

He wanted to know if Swazi Med had been delinked from Med-Scheme, adding that he had been to many Medi Clinics in South Africa not only for his own treatment, but to visit about five of his colleagues who had had to be transferred to South Africa.

However, some of the MPs were of the view that it was crucial for Swazi Med to finally be independent.



Mafutseni MP Christopher Gamedze was one of those who joined his colleagues in stating that E40 million per year was paid to Med-Scheme just for administrative costs and not for the treatment of any Swazi patients.

The MPs said if this money had been invested in Swaziland, it would help Swazis and the fund to build its own hospitals.



It was further highlighted that the MPs had been lobbied by representatives of Swazi Med at various places including the George Hotel during a meeting which was held during the Independence holiday on Tuesday.

Appointed MP Thuli Dladla suggested that Swazi Med should actually be a government parastatal. Some of the MPs said Swazi Med was a private company and they should not meddle in it.



The MPs eventually resolved to amend the motion which had called for Swazi Med to halt the replacement of the current medical aid scheme until the Select Committee had completed its work.

The committee is expected to table a report within 30 days and find out if shareholders of Swazi Med had agreed to the delinking from Med-Scheme, the fund administrators.