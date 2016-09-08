15-YEAR-OLD BOY IMPRESSES KING WITH MANDARIN

MAKHONZA – Despite his age, a 15-year-old boy became a sensation yesterday with his ability to speak in Mandarin.



Siyanda Dlamini also impressed His Majesty King Mswati III with his confidence and fluency when he was called forward to interpret for guests during the official opening of Yuang Tong Primary School worth E14 million, which is a part of Amitofo Care Centre – an orphanage based in Makhonza.



The construction of the facility took only 30 months, according to the centre’s administration.

The boy juggled between interpreting in both siSwati and Mandarin.

The teenager made an impression with his linguistic skills such that the King remarked that he wouldn’t look far in the event he needed an interpreter.



The school offers both local and Chinese curriculum, something which became apparent when Siyanda was called to interpret for guests at the event.

Meanwhile, His Majesty King Mswati III thanked the nation for the continued peace and development in the country.



Speaking just a day after the commemoration of the attainment of independence from the British, in 1968, the King took time to reflect on the achievements gained by the country since then.

In his speech, the King hailed his predecessors, and particularly King Sobhuza II and policymakers of his time, not only for the outstanding role they played towards the country achieving independence, but also their remarkable groundwork in the post-independence era.



“We have no doubt that our predecessors who fought hard for our independence would be proud of what we have attained as a country in terms of roads, schools, clinics, information communication and technology; to mention just a few,” he remarked.

He then acknowledged the support from the important friendships and ties the country has established with many countries globally.

He singled out the Republic of China on Taiwan (ROC) as one of the very important bilateral partners that have played a significant role in the country’s development. He recalled that the relationship with the ROC dates back to 1968, which makes it one of the oldest.