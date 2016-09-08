‘MANYOVU’ BOOST FOR ROYAL LEOPARD

MBABANE – Royal Leopard have been boosted by the timely recovery from injury of speedy forward, Bonginkhosi Dlamini ahead of the showdown with Young Buffaloes.



The two sides will cross swords in the decisive Castle Premier Challenge semi-final second leg clash at Somhlolo National Stadium on Saturday. After being dropped from the national team Sihlangu, recently, due to a muscle injury, Leopard PRO Frank Hurube confirmed the availability of the striker.



“A majority of the players are raring to go.

“Machawe Dlamini is still out injured,” said Hurube.



‘Manyovu’, as the former Hub Sundowns star, is widely known, has started the current campaign in blistering pace. He starred during the season opener, styled Swazi Telecom Charity Cup last month, helping his team to win gold.

Hurube, on the other hand, clarified that new signee and midfielder, Fanelo Tsabedze, would need more time to recover. The player, who completed a switch to the security forces ensemble alongside twin brother Lungelo recently, was believed to have recovered from the injury suffered towards the end of the past season.



“Fanelo is still not ready to play. He will be assessed in the coming week and we’ll take it from there,” said Hurube.

Meanwhile, Leopard drew first blood in the away reverse fixture,winning by a solitary goal. They need a draw in the decider set to start at 3pm in order to go through to the final of the E800 000-winner-takes all tournament.