JAZZ TO FOCUS ON SNBL AFTER SITF TRIUMPH

MANZINI – On form basketball giants, Mbabane Jazz have vowed to take their good run from the Trade Fair Cup tournament to the Swaziland National Basketball League (SNBL).



The SNBL took a break to give way to the Trade Fair tournament and already Jazz were sitting pretty at the top of the log table having won all their games.

Jazz coach Tich Muyambo said they were ready to roll in the league too. “We still have a big challenge in the league. We ended the first round on top and we have to maintain that if we are to be crowned champions,” he said.



Muyambo said his players were showing dedication and were working hard at training. He said winning the SITF/PSI tournament was in their minds but they had a tough match against Manzini Superstars.

Jazz played without their captain Jordy Shiba, who suffered a muscle pull during the quarter-finals.



Meanwhile, Manzini Super ladies coach Andile Hlophe congratulated his team snatching the gold medals against Lady Jazz in the SITF tournament. Manzini Super ladies won 31-24 in the highly contested final.



“We are currently the dominant team and this is through hard work from the players. We came to this final match against Lady Jazz aware that it wouldn’t be easy but we gave our best and won,” Hlophe said.

He said it was important that they keep their match fitness and go back to the league and win all their games to be crowned champions.



The SNBL is expected to kick-off this weekend or next weekend.