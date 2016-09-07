‘I’M READY TO CONTINUE’

MBABANE – After the country’s AFCON Qualifying dream ended with a loss to Malawi on Sunday, coach Harries ‘Madze’ Bulunga has unfinished business with the team.



His contract will come to an end in less than 23 days, but on Monday night, during an interview, Bulunga said he was ready for a new contract. However, he was quick to state that everything rested with his employers, the National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS). He described being at the helm of the team as having been a long and hard journey, but the future looked bright.



“The issue of my contract is administrative. It is true that it comes to end month end but it is with the NFAS. All is not lost with the squad as now we have to sit down and review the performance and see how to plan for the future,” he said.

Bulunga said in two months time the team will be back in action as it will be playing in the CHAN Qualifiers. Bulunga’s contract was extended in July for him to finish the AFCON Qualifiers.



“The team can still achieve a lot with good planning and preparations. They have showed their potential. Working on our mistakes can lead us to good performance,” he said.

Sihlangu, under Bulunga, finished third in the COSAFA Castle Cup where they lost to South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in the semi-finals before beating DR Congo in the third finisher’s play-offs.

Bulunga was a win away from seeing the country’s dream of qualifying for the 2017 AFCON to be held in Gabon early next year. The team lost 0-1 to Malawi on Sunday in the last group qualifier match, ending the dream of playing in one of the biggest African tournaments.



The NFAS President, Adam ‘Bomber’ Mthethwa, said the issue of the contract of the coach was to be discussed after the AFCON qualifiers during the country’s campaign of qualifying.

‘Madze’ said there was a lot that needed to be considered in the future, including selection of the players.



Meanwhile, Sihlangu captain Tony ‘TT’ Tsabedze said he was yet to decide about his future with the squad.

He said it had been a long journey and at some point in time, he had to call it a day but for now he was to think and consult about that.



