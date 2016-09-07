‘TSOTSI’ MABILA BOUNCES BACK TO PLS EXECUTIVE

MBABANE – Just last month, he declined his nomination because he had decided his time in football administration was over and did not stand for the PLS Executive Committee elections, but made a U-turn last Friday.



That is former Manzini Wanderers Managing Director Advocate Mduduzi ‘Tsotsi’ Mabila, who has been unanimously co-opted into the executive committee by the newly-elected members. The constitution allows the executive to co-opt two members based on certain expertise and the quartet of Victor Gamedze (Chairman), Mark Carmichael (Manzini Sundowns), Sicelo Mkhonta (Manzini Sea Birds), Peter ‘Touch’ Magagula (Independent member) co-opted Mabila based on his legal expertise.

“The PLS chairman convinced me after his PLS Executive met and decided to send him to convince me they still needed my expertise. I had made it clear to him before that I was done with football administration but when he reminded me of the goals we set ourselves in 2008, I couldn’t turn him down.



“I felt as the PLS, we’ve always underrated ourselves yet we can achieve so much, which is why when he told me one of the goals we set was to turn our game professional by at least making sure clubs can get grants to sustain themselves and even have the supporters elect club chairman as opposed to our clubs being a one-man team,” Mabila said.



He said Gamedze’s vision was that not long from now, the PLS should have turned its members’ fortunes around like it happens in the English Premier League and La Liga where the clubs make their own money, and are not reliant on one person with money but it can also be one with brains as the clubs have their own cash to survive.



“That’s why he even spoke of the Vision 2022 project in which he said fans would use replicas to watch games as opposed to paying an entry fee at the gate in stadiums as that would generate money for the clubs from the start of the season,” he explained.



Mabila then thanked the PLS Executive for believing in him while not forgetting the chairman, who he said had a great vision about the game and needed all the support he can get, that being one of the reasons he agreed to return so quickly to the local game’s administration.

Gamedze also confirmed the news when reached.



“It was not my decision but that of the PLS Executive which has felt that he performed well while still with us before the elections last month. At the moment, it is only him so it makes five of us but we still have a spot for one and are in no rush to fill it,” Gamedze said.