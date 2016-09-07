WE MISSED ‘D4D’ IN MALAWI GAME – ‘MADZE’

LOBAMBA – Sihlangu coach Harries ‘Madze’ Bulunga has conceded that the absence of midfielder Njabulo ‘D4D’ Ndlovu through suspension contributed to the team’s 0-1 loss to Malawi.



The Mbabane Swallows left-footed central midfielder had been a key feature in the team’s good run in the 2017 AFCON qualifiers where Sihlangu were within touching distance of making it to the finals.

The player accumulated two yellow cards in previous qualifying games.



“His absence was felt during the game. In the first half, our midfielder’s couldn’t click well. The players are used to playing with Njabulo in the middle of the park and he had played for about 15 games consecutively. In the second half we started to connect well and created some chances but we missed them,” Bulunga said.

‘Madze’ had to do with Mandla Palma in the middle of the park.



“I’m confident that we have learned our lesson. In the future we have to always be prepared for such things,” he said. Bulunga said conceding the goal early in the match disturbed their plans. He said overall, he believed that they had a good game and had they not missed all the chance, they created, they could have won.



“My players did well but we failed to score. Their goalkeeper was at his best and he deserved the man of the match award,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bulunga said it was never going to be easy playing on the turf as it was not in a good condition. He said they tried and prepared on it before the match.

He said the Malawi players were comfortable on the turf as they are used to it.