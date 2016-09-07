PM RECEIVES 15 WATER TANKS FROM CAS FOR SHISELWENI

MANZINI – The Cycling Association of Swaziland (CAS) has showered the Shiselweni region with 15 water tanks.



The kind gesture was presented to the Prime Minister, Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini, on Monday during the closing of the 2016 Swaziland International Trade Fair (SITF). Presenting the tanks was CAS President Mandla Simelane, Secretary Menzi Tsela, MTN Khemani Club Chairman Dr Futhi Dlamini, Total Swaziland MD Anthony Siebert and Minister of Sports David ‘Cruiser’ Ngcamphalala. The tanks are from the proceeds of the Total Swaziland National Championships and the Kukhanya Road Challenge. Only two editions of the races have been held and Total Swaziland MD Siebert said this was the beginning as they were to provide more assistance through the race.



“Sports unite people and all over the world Total does support sports and the communities. We are happy that in just two editions of the national championships, we have been able to give back to the communities or nation,” he said. CAS presented five 5 000-litre tanks while 10 of them are 2 500 litres. Minister Ngcamphalala said cycling was one of the best developing sports in the country and said it would win fans as it ploughed back to the communities where it was engaged.



“We are happy with the kind gesture showed by the association. They are showing that they care about the people. Cycling is one of the sports that are fast growing in the country and soon it will be elite,” he said.