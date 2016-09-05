MATSAPHA, MALANTI IN GOALLESS DRAW



Malanti..................................... (0)0

Matsapha................................. (0)0



LOBAMBA – Newly-registered side Matsapha United started their National First Division life on a low key.



They played to a goalless draw with Malanti Chiefs yesterday afternoon at Somhlolo National Stadium as the race for Premier League promotion got underway.



Though Matsapha might feel hard done after two goals from Sidumo Shongwe were ruled offside by match officials, Malanti finished the game with 10 men after Mpendulo ‘Baiano’ Kunene was red-carded on his debut in referee’s added time.



Malanti dominated the first half but had nothing to show for it except treacherous Zweli Zulu’s attempts from long range.

Matsapha had a forced substitution as early as the ninth minute with captain Jimoh Moses pulling out with what looked like a twisted ankle.

Malanti’s Welile Maseko had a goal ruled offside in the 36th minute from a close range tap in.



Two chances from either side bounced off the crossbar in the last half.

First it was a Vusumuzi Zungu of Matsapha header three minutes before the hour mark, then Bhekisisa Shongwe’s 25-yard attempt.

In the earlier game, Ludzeludze Brothers failed to produce playing cards for their match against Shiselweni side Amalanda.



Match officials called off the game after the stipulated 15-minutes wait and Brothers could face E15 000 in summary fines and forfeit three points and three goals to Amalanda if found guilty by the National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) Disciplinary Committee.