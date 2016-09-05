RED LIONS SIGN EX-SA WITS MIDFIELDER

MBABANE – Premier League side Red Lions have bolstered their squad ahead of their league opener by bringing on board highly-rated South Africa-born midfielder Muzimkhulu Nhlengethwa.



Nhlengethwa has been signed from the neighbouring country’s Witwatersrand University side. The team mainly competes with other universities in a tournament styled Varsity Football.



The slim-built midfielder has already joined his teammates in preparation for the first game of the season against promoted Tambuti later this month. He was spotted during a practice match against Mbabane Swallows at Prince of Wales Ground yesterday.

Reports suggested the side Red Lions were about to finalise the player’s paperwork and could be registered on time ahead of the showdown with the National First Division champions.



Nhlengethwa has been featuring prominently in games for the university in the Varsity Football tournament since 2013.

Team PRO Comfort Shongwe said they were trying to assemble a formidable team for the new campaign but said the full list of signings would be released in due course.



Red Lions got a chance to assess most of the newcomers and targets during the warm-up clash against the capital city giants. They include defender Mancoba Zwane, who was formerly with Mbabane Swallows and Malanti Chiefs.

Meanwhile, the Manzini-based ensemble endured a disastrous 2015/16 season, finishing just two places above the drop zone. They collected only 24 points in 22 games.