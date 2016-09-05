NO E250 000 HOLE-IN-ONE WINNER

EZULWINI – There was no winner of the E250 000 hole-in-one prize at the 2016 King’s Golf Cup.



The prize was sponsored by Swaziland Royal Insurance Corporation (SRIC). The 12th edition of the King’s Golf Cup came to an end on Saturday night with the gala dinner and prize presentation at the Royal Swazi Sun.



The 2016 instalment of the tournament saw golfers from Korea, England, Germany, Northern Island, South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Lesotho and Botswana converge to join locals.



Minister of Tourism and Environmental Affairs Jabulani Mabuza said in his address that the King’s Cup Golf Tournament committee, chaired by Emmanuel Dlamini, had taken a new approach in staging the event that will build up and embrace the national vision of attaining First World status by 2022.



This year’s event was in partnership with credible golfing association, The Big Easy Tour and a division of the Sunshine Tour in South Africa to bring exclusiveness to it.