JAZZ EDGE SUPERSTARS TO WIN SITF/PSI TOURNEY

(At Mavuso Sports Centre)



MANZINI – Mbabane Jazz had to dig deeper into the reserves of courage to narrowly beat Manzini Super Stars 50-47 to be crowned the SITF/PSI basketball tournament.



The highly-contested match was played on Saturday evening at the Mavuso Sports Centre.

Jazz who paraded local top players that included the multi-talented Phindafuthi Dlamini who is also Mbabane Swallows striker, Lwazi Mchobokani, and Sisekelo Dlamini took the lead from the start of the tie.



The first period saw Jazz taking the lead 14-8. Superstars whose team was dominated by young players ended the second period leading 11-9. They also won the third period but Jazz held up in the last period finishing with an overall score 50-47. They pocketed the first prize of E3 000 presented to them by PSI Condom Co-ordinator Barbara Dlamini.



The Swaziland International Trade Fair (SITF) basketball tournament was sponsored to the tune of E15 000 by PSI, through SIPA and there were eight teams that competed.