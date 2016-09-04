KAMUZU STADIUM OLD, TURF HARD, SAYS ‘MADZE’

(Acting Weekend Sports Editor)



MBABANE – Never before has Swaziland come so close to qualifying for her maiden Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Finals qualification but this afternoon is so special to all Swazis, bumpy turf or not the job has to be done.



While so much is expected in Malawi from Sihlangu, the players were yesterday subjected to the horror Kamuzu Stadium’s artificial turf which even the host country’s Football Association wants shut down as it is an old arena and the artificial turf is expired it has become unplayable and unfit to host games like this one.



As Bulunga took the team through its only session in the match venue yesterday afternoon, he did not waste time complaining about the pitch, confirming earlier reports that the pitch was dilapidated and declared a health hazard to players.



“The stadium is old. The artificial turf is so hard the ball rolls faster. It is softer than Somhlolo because it is now worn out,” said Bulunga.

However, the coach remained adamant that they could still live up to the nation and the king’s expectation to win this match and probably get one of the two best runners-up spots to Gabon next January.



“But we’ve played in worse conditions before especially in Djibouti so we’ll adjust and do what we’re here for,” he said.

He said his players were focussed and everyone was okay and looking forward to today when the moment of truth arrives at 3pm at the 32 000 sitting capacity Kamuzu Stadium.



The squad left the country on Thursday afternoon for Johannesburg where they connected a flight to Malawi the next day.

By 6pm on Friday they had already arrived and checked in a Malawi hotel.