RSP, CORRECTIONAL ARE VOLLEYBALL TRADE FAIR CHAMPS

MANZINI – The Royal Swaziland Police (RSP) Men team emerged as the champions of the E15 000 PSI Trade Fair tournament.



They beat Correctional 2-1 in a pulsating final played at Mavuso Sports Centre yesterday. In the earlier final, Correctional got one over RSP in the Women category, convincingly beating them 3-0.



Ncamsile Dlamini, the alleged improperly registered player heading to the final game was the centre of attraction but failed to his RSP side to the glory. On Wednesday night during the semi finals at the same venue, police were called in to forcefully remove Bob Ladies from the playing court as they protested over Ncamsile who they claim is their player.



Bob Ladies were disqualified.

Swaziland National Volleyball Association (SNVA) president Mpendulo Dlamini clarified yesterday that the tournament rules and regulations were clear that the aggrieved team should have lodged a protest during the game in writing.



Going forward, he said the SNVA executive will now only deal with Bob Ladies letter of complaint that was also copied to the Swaziland National Sports and Recreation Council (SNSRC).