THABISO STUNS ‘MAYWEATHER’

MBABANE – Top pugilist, Thabiso Dlamini has prevailed in the Swaziland International Trade Fair (SITF) tournament’s prominent bout.



The 2010 Zone VI Games (now Region V) gold medallist came face-to-face with the equally forceful Sibonelo ‘Mayweather’ Ndzimandze, who is a former national champion in the 64kg division. After an eventual bout, the 22-year old came out tops, winning 2-1 on points during the last leg of the boxing competition on Friday. The duo was fighting in the 69kg category.



Dlamini was grateful to celebrate his first win against Ndzimandze as the first meeting recently had ended in a stalemate.

“The draw in the previous meeting was like a defeat, so I went back to the drawing board.



“It wasn’t an easy fight. I train hard for every competition and I never underestimate the opposition,” said the Matsapha boxer, who celebrated another win in the event on Tuesday, winning by a knockout against Qiniso Dlamini.



Other successful boxers on the day included Zebra Force’s Bafo Dladla, Bandile Mavimbela and Njabulo Mndzebele of New Boys, and the fierce Ingwe’s Muntu Simelane, to mention but a few. The latter faced the seasoned Lindelani Maseko from Matsapha.



Confirming the results, Swaziland Boxing Association (SWABA) Secretary Thabsile Mngomezulu lauded all the competitors for their resolve, saying the competition helped her office to select squads for major lined-up international assignments that include Region V Games in Angola and the Bahamas showdown.



“We had about 60 boxers, mainly juniors, taking part in the games between Tuesday and Friday.