SIHLANGU SAFELY IN BLANTYRE - FA

MBABANE – As every Swazi looks forward to tomorrow’s make or break tie for the national team Sihlangu in Malawi, the squad arrived safely in Blantyre yesterday after leaving the country on Thursday afternoon.



FA’s Marketing and Communications Officer Muzi Radebe confirmed through a press release yesterday evening that the team travelled safely after connecting a flight in Johannesburg to Malawi yesterday morning.



By 6pm the squad was already in Malawi and the squad’s head coach Harries ‘Madze’ Bulunga expects to take them through one session at the playing venue, the Kamuzu Stadium, today, before they take on the Malawi’s Flames tomorrow at 3.30pm.



“They are safely in Malawu and have already checked in at their hotel. They will rest tonight (yesterday) and then have a training session at the Kamuzu Stadium tomorrow (today),” Radebe said.



This is the squad’s final chance to try and qualify for the country’s maiden Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2017 Finals in Gabon next January. They need to win the match and then wait for other results and CAF on who gets the two best runners-up spots.