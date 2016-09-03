POLICE STORM COURT IN DRAMATIC VB SEMIS

MBABANE – Bob Ladies have been disqualified from the ongoing Volleyball Swaziland International Trade Fair (SITF) Cup after causing a commotion on Wednesday night.



Police had to be called to forcefully remove Bob Ladies players after causing a stir by sitting on the playing court before the semi-finals E15 000 sponsored tournament at Mavuso Sports Centre.

The side were in protest of what they termed failure by the volleyball leadership to address an issue involving the transfer of their player to Royal Swazi Police (RSP).



The bone of contention is the fielding of a player identified as Ncamisile Dlamini by RSP Volleyball Team on Monday. Bob Ladies said the latter was not cleared to the police outfit and wanted Dlamini to be treated as a defaulter. The two sides crossed swords on the day in the group stages and RSP prevailed by 3-2.



A letter of complaint from the aggrieved team dated August 29 which was addressed to SNVA had sought intervention by the national volleyball body.



Bob Ladies felt SNVA was dragging its feet on the matter and opted to do the unthinkable by disrupting Wednesday’s semi-finals.

The first last four clash won 3-0 by RSP against USDF, as a result, was delayed. The other semi-final was going to feature Bob Ladies and Correctional but the former did not play, forfeiting the match as a result.



Afi Dlamini, who is SNVA secretary, stressed that there were irregularities on the complainant’s part and involving the police was the last resort.

“We begged the players to leave the court for about two hours.