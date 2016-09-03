SHINING PENNINGTON RANKS SECOND, SA’S MARK CHAMPION

His Majesty King Mswati III (Fifth R) with ministers and sponsors’ representatives during the King’s Cup Golf Tournament at Royal Swazi Spa yesterday. (Pics: Ashmond Nzima)

EZULWINI – At only 20, amateur junior golfer James Pennington has shot to stardom after becoming the youngest golfer to rank second in the King’s Cup Golf Tournament.



Playing on familiar territory, the South Africa-based golfer left professionals green with envy after finishing on an impressive 10-under-par 206, just three strokes behind eventual winner, Mark Murless from Pretoria, South Africa at Royal Swazi Spa Golf Course in Ezulwini yesterday.

The let-down for Pennington was his final round score of gross 74, which was the worst since the start of the tournament on Wednesday. He had carded rounds 65 and 67.



The national team star could still walk tall despite the setback and he declared his desire to soon turn professional. He had scored an eagle on day one on top of countless birdies.



“I’m currently attached to an academy in Johannesburg where I get to work on my swings. The experience comes in handy.

“I’m happy overall but would’ve loved to win it,” said the youngster.



Meanwhile, the champion, who is set to pocket E55 475, lauded Pennington’s tenacity, saying he was the best junior golfer to play alongside with. “I’m happy to win the title. It’s my first time to play the tournament but I’ve been in Swaziland for several tournaments,” said the 40-year-old.

As an amateur, Pennington cannot have a share of the E350 000 purse for the professionals.

He would have pocketed about E40 000. He got a slot as there were few local golfers who compete in the paying ranks that entered the competition.

The final leg of the event will begin with a PRO-AM this morning before a championship dinner tonight.