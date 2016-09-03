E200 000 PRIZE MONEY IN IMBUBE MARATHON

MBABANE – The stage has been set for the inaugural SNPF sponsored Imbube Marathon slated for October 8.



The Swaziland National Provident Fund (SNPF) has set the ball rolling by coming up with the initiative which seeks to transcends the glamour of prize winning by ensuring that all Swazis have fun after all.

The tournament has about E200 000 worth of prizes to be won and that included the incentive for first Swazi to cross the finishing line and E2 500 for making the Top 10.



The 42km race which will start at the Mavuso Sports Centre to the Prince of Wales Stadium in Mbabane will be a three one event. There are two other events on the day which include the Standard Bank 21km half marathon and the Swazi Slojos 10km. The former will commence at Somhlolo National Stadium and the 10km Fun Run will start and end at the Prince of Wales Stadium.



SNPF Marketing and Communications Officer Mlungisi Dlamini said registration is on going until October 3. He said there will be a school sponsorship initiative which seeks to promote Corporate Social Responsibility amongst all corporate by having them adopt a school along the 42km race route. There are 29 schools within the route and already three have been adopted by IDM, African Alliance and Inyatsi Construction.

IDM has adopted Baha’i.



“The race has offered 16 water points which companies should sponsor. The option is that a company will then adopt each school within the route.

He said companies will each pay E5 000 for the water point, of which E3 000 will buy the water that the athletes will drink during the race. The other E2 000 will go to the school that has been adopted by that specific company.