‘CHOCCO’, ‘CHAKA’, ‘PUPU’ DROPPED

MBABANE – Royal Leopard defender Sikhumbuzo ‘Chaka’ Ntimane and Mbabane Highlanders winger Xolani ‘Chocco’ Sibandze are some of notable players who did not travel to Malawi yesterday.



An 18-member squad left the country en route to Blantyre yesterday for the decisive African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifier on Sunday. Head coach Harries ‘Madze’ Bulunga announced the final team for the showdown at the Technical Centre in Lobamba yesterday.



Also missing out were Green Mamba forward Phinda ‘Phindrix’ Dlamini and Royal Leopard agile shot-stopper, Phephisani Msibi, who got a call-up in the past week to replace the injured Sidumo Vilakati.

Also omitted was Mbabane Swallows’ Banele ‘Pupu’ Sikhondze.



The national team gaffer insisted he rated Msibi highly but he felt it was too early to be thrown into the deep end after being selected a few days ago.

“‘Xavi’ (Mthunzi) who usually plays as a winger will compete for the top man position alongside Phiwa Dlamini and Sabelo Ndzinisa,” said Bulunga.



The reputable mentor stressed that he selected a balanced squad in all department, saying his charges would throw everything into attack.

“We can only have 18 players for the trip as per rules, so we’ve selected the best.



“The expectations from everyone are high, so we’re hoping for the best,” said Bulunga.

The coach was almost left with a depleted squad before his final selection, following the withdrawals and suspension. Crafty midfielder, Njabulo ‘D4D’ Ndlovu is suspended while Bonginkhosi Dlamini and Machawe Dlamini from Leopard are sidelined by injuries.



The team left by road late yesterday to connect a flight to their final destination this morning. The head of delegation is an Executive Member of the National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) Peter ‘Samora’ Simelane. The 25-member delegation also consist of seven officials that include ‘Madze’s assistant, Nyanga Hlophe, Manager, Josiah Dlamini, goalkeeper coach, Sipho Dube and Kit Manager, Jerry Masango, among others.

Sihlangu, with eight points, need a win against the Flames of Malawi. They pray for Guinea to beat already qualified Zimbabwe in the other Group L encounter in the quest to qualify for Gabon 2017 as bets runners-up.