KING WILL MEET YOU IN AFCON FINALS, MASWAZI TELLS PLAYERS

LOBAMBA – Veteran sports administrator, Maswazi Shongwe, has reminded national team players to ensure they qualify for next year’s AFCON finals.



Shongwe, who is Undersecretary in the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs said Their Majesties were now looking beyond the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, as they expected to team to qualify for Gabon in 2017.

Shongwe was addressing the players at Technical Centre in Lobamba yesterday before their departure to Malawi for the ultimate qualifier in Blantyre on Sunday.



“The King made it clear he wished the team to make the cut.

“It’s time to make history,” Shongwe said.

The seasoned sports administrator stressed on the need for the player to be disciplined during the showdown to avoid being sent off.



Also part of the brief farewell ceremony was Director of Sports, Henry Zeeman, as well as National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) President, Adam ‘Bomber’ Mthethwa, and CEO Frederick Mngomezulu, among others.

Mthethwa said the country’s leadership was fully behind the team and the technical bench would report about the trip to the senior authorities after the Malawi visit.



The players were expected to leave late yesterday to spend the night in Johannesburg. They will connect a flight to their final destination this morning. At least 18 players are part of the trip.