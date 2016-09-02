QUALIFICATION A TALL ORDER FOR SIHLANGU

MBABANE – It will not be easy for Sihlangu to break into the two best runners-up slots for AFCON 2017 finals in Gabon, even if the team beat Malawi on Sunday.



There are potentially five teams vying for the second best slots and based on the qualifiers rules and regulations, Sihlangu’s inferior goal difference could prove detrimental to the task.



The favourites for the two runners-up slots are either Tunisia or Liberia, both are tied at 10 points in Group A. The two top teams face each other in Tunis on Sunday in a deciding match, and a draw would ensure that they both advance to the finals as winners and one of the best runners-up. However, the other threat for Harries ‘Madze’ Bulunga’s charges will come from Group D where Uganda and Burkina Faso are also tied at the top with 10 points.

The advantage is that they will both be at home against already out of the race Botswana and Comoros respectively. This, therefore, means that a win for both will guarantee them a spot in Gabon.

Sihlangu need to beat Malawi and improve their goal difference, and further hope that group leaders Zimbabwe lose in Guinea for them to stay in the race. The team will also wish for Tunisia to beat Liberia and for either Botswana or Comoros to pull a surprise against either Uganda or Burkina Faso on Sunday.



Coach Harries Madze Bulunga said his team will be going all out to attack as they bade farewell at the Technical Centre in Lobamba yesterday at noon.

Meanwhile, FA Marketing and Communications Officer Muzi Radebe said the objective was to get maximum points in Malawi and wait for CAF to decide.

“We can’t be wishing and willing for something to happen, except to win our tie and see where we finish in the campaign,” he said.