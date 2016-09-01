TWO WANDERERS U20 STARS, OTHERS ARRESTED FOR MURDER!

MANZINI – Two Manzini Wanderers junior team’s players and two other men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man who was found with five stab wounds to his back at Zakhele Cemetery.



The hub giant Under 20 duo is captain Mfanzile Mdluli (19) of Old Zakhele and Thulani Zubuko (21) of Nyakeni. Their co-accused are Wandile Simelane (26) and Mhlengi Mngometulu (21) both from Old Zakhele.

A well-placed source said the accused persons allegedly murdered Kwanele Zikhona Dlamini on the night of Saturday August 20, 2016, while they were enjoying alcoholic beverages at one of the drinking halls at Skom, Zakhele.



“While they were enjoying their drinks, they had a heated argument with another man who was with his friends. The quarrel resulted in a fight and the accused persons assaulted him with fists and kicks all over his body,” the source alleged.

He said the bone of contention could not be ascertained but later on, during the fight, broken floor tiles and knives were used to stab Dlamini in his back several times. He was found at Zakhele Cemetery by community members, who were going to church the following day, and they alerted the police who attended to the scene.



The source said after learning about the story of the man who was found dead with stab wounds at the cemetery, which is close to the drinking hall where the incident took place, they suspected that he was the one they assaulted and stabbed.



Discussing



While they were discussing the issue, one of them is said to have suggested that they go to his uncle at Fair View and he told them that they should hand themselves over to the police.

“However, the police came to arrest them while the uncle was preparing to take them to Manzini Police Station,” the source said.

They appeared before Magistrate Sindisile Zwane for a remand hearing on Wednesday August 24, 2016, where they made confessions before they were remanded in custody, pending their committal to the High Court.

During their confession, the accused persons said the day after the incident, they could not recall what had occurred as they were under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place.

According to the charge sheet, the accused persons assaulted Dlamini with fists and further stabbed him with a sharp object several times in the back, with intent to kill him.



