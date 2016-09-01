OVER E55 000 FOR KING’S CUP GOLF CHAMP

EZULWINI – The last player standing in the King’s Cup Golf Tournament will pocket a whopping E55 475.



The country’s flagship golf event, which is headlined by the tee-off by His Majesty King Mswati III tomorrow, got underway at the Royal Swazi Spa Golf Course in Ezulwini yesterday.

According to a prize breakdown posted at the host venue, the winner will pocket the revised amount, which is almost double when compared to the past year. The championship has a E350 000 purse.



South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout had walked away with E28 000 when he prevailed in the past year. The package for the professionals was E200 000.

Players finishing second, third and fourth will become E40 250, E28 000 and E22 050 richer, respectively.

Swaziland Royal Insurance Corporation’s E250 000 hole-in-one prize was unclaimed yesterday.



Up to 120 golfers took to the greens in pursuit of silverware and South Africa’s South Africa’s Coert Groenewald was on top after round one after carding an eight-under-par-64.

The winner will be decided after 54 holes tomorrow. There will be a cut after 36 holes for the leading 40 and ties.

(Continues on page 55)