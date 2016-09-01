BENJAMIN CHILONGO BACK AT MALANTI CHIEFS

MBABANE – Malanti Chiefs will begin life in the MTN National First Division League under their former Zambian coach Benjamin Chilongo.



The former Mbabane Swallows mentor arrived in the country on Monday to take over the reins at the relegated side. He started drilling the Pigg’s Peak-based side yesterday in preparations of their first game in the league on Sunday

Malanti Chiefs, who were axed from the elite league with Bad Boys, hosts newly-formed side Matsapha United at Somhlolo National Stadium in the grand opening. The match will kickoff at 4pm.



The 55-year-old said he was here to guide the team back to the elite league. “Malanti Chiefs Chairman Dumisani Gumedze is a good friend of mine. I’m here to help him with the club retain its status in the Premier League,” he said.

Chilongo once led Malanti Chiefs from 2007 and he was at some point sacked, only to be later retained. While in the country, he was once in charge of Mbabane Swallows.



While he was away at home in Zambia, he led teams including Zesco United, Nkana Red Devils. He had travelled in countries including Zimbabwe and Botswana, while he was away in the past four seasons.

Chilongo said for now, he was checking the physical fitness of the players and he was due to meet with the Chairman, Gumedze. “I have the CAF Licence B and I will be soon going for A,” he said. Only coaches with at least CAF Licence C are allowed to lead a team in the MTN National First Division League. Malanti Chiefs are almost a new-look team as they had made lot of signings after losing a majority of their players at the end of last season.



They will be unveiling players including former Young Buffaloes defender Mpendulo ‘Baino’ Kunene, striker Zweli Zulu, former Green Mamba striker Welile Maseko and goalkeeper Mpendulo ‘Sicoco’ Dlamini.









