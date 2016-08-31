‘BOMBER’, PLS STAFFERS INSPIRED ME – MAZIBUKO

MBABANE – Outgoing PLSCEO John Mazibuko has given credit to National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) President Adam ‘Bomber’ Mthethwa and his colleagues at PLS as his inspiration in his job.



In his farewell remarks, he said his departure was an agreement he had with the PLS as they all believed what was set in motion in his time can now carry itself through with the present staff. “There were doubts before I took this job over the strains of the game but through certain individuals like the FA President, ‘Bomber’, ‘DU’ and Masondo, as well as Ncami, who is senior staff and knows the local game I prospered,” Mazibuko said.



He said his relationship with the FA was exceptional but would not dwell much on it though he could attest that Mthethwa displayed excellent presidency while he also had a brilliant and hard working CEO in Frederick Mngomezulu. “Staff increased in the office during my term and these children have said it that they were grateful I gave them a job and I wish them all the best even if one day the executive decides to promote one of them to this position,” he said.



Mazibuko also thanked the PLS Executive for noting his contribution as Sicelo Mkhonta mentioned it when he confirmed the ‘divorce’ with Mazibuko. Mkhonta had said the PLS had three new tournaments in his term being the Ingwenyama Cup, King’s Super Cup and Castle Premier Challenge. He said through these tournaments, he made a lot of relationships, even getting closer to royalty and that he even hoped to bid them farewell at some point. He also made it clear that he was ready to keep assisting the PLS whenever needed on a part-time basis otherwise he was going to relax at home and focus on his personal life.





