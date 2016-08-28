CREDIBLE DERBY DRAW FOR ‘BULL’

(At Somhlolo National Stadium)



Swallows............................... (0)1

Papy 51st

Highlanders.......................... (0)1

Baimba 63rd



LOBAMBA – Stupendous goals from each side were not enough to decide the pulsating Mbabane derby yesterday.



Like an arranged marriage, the Castle Premier Challenge semi-final first leg showdown between heavyweights Mbabane Swallows and Mbabane Swallows at a packed Somhlolo National Stadium was again punctuated with a lot of surprises.

The battle started behind the tunnels as on-duty police officers had to escort Swallows players to the tunnels on their arrival following a disagreement between the hosts’ officials and a section of the opposition’s supporters.

Swallows, who paraded their regular starting line-up, came as favourites but had to be at their best to match the energised Highlanders, who seemed to be finally finding their rhythm.



The visiting supporters celebrated wildly at the sound of referee, Mbongiseni Fakudze’s final whistle, with the hope that the opponents would have their work cut out in the second leg after letting in an away goal.

Swallows, who had key players struggling, allowed the opposition to take control from the quarter-hour mark. Highlanders’ skipper, Xolani ‘Chocco’ Sibandze, could have easily broken the deadlock in the 22nd minute if his effort from a free-kick from 25 yards never shaved the cross bar.



However, both sides had nothing to show for their close to a half dozen goal attempts at the break.

The deciding period also started in blistering pace but it was the home team that drew first blood in spectacular style. On top of being from an unfamiliar source, no one had seen the goal coming.

Mbabane Highlanders’ goalkeeper, Sidumo Vilakati, could not deal with industrious midfielder, Papy Kabamba’s cross-cum shot from the right wing when the game was 51 minutes old.



With a solid defence marshalled by lanky centre-back, Baimba Kamara the black and white ensemble remained in the ascendancy despite the setback. Meck Mwase’s charges responded 12 minutes later.



Kamara rose highest to convert a ‘Chocco’ corner kick. Sihlangu goalkeeper Sandile ‘Nkomishi’ Ginindza had tried in vain to wipe the ball off the goal line after it ricocheted from the woodwork.

While Swallows kept throwing their dices, sacrificing the ineffective Njabulo ‘D4D’ Ndlovu, for debutant, Phindafuthi Dlamini, among other changes, they lacked their usual predatory instincts upfront; managing only two shots on target in the last half against the away side’s four.

The final whistle meant Highlanders would just need to avoid conceding a goal in the second leg in about two weeks time to progress to their maiden final.