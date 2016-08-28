GOING FOR ATTACK IN SECOND LEG, SAYS ‘CHOCCO’

LOBAMBA – Despite getting the all important away goal, Mbabane Highlanders’ captain says they will not play defensive football in the return leg but attack from the first whistle.



Highlanders played to a 1-all draw against bitter sworn rival Mbabane Swallows yesterday afternoon in front of a passionate over 8 000 supporters at Somhlolo National Stadium. This was the first leg semi-final of the exhilarating Castle Lager Premier Challenge.



A goalless draw in September 11 return match is enough to send Highlanders to their first ever final appearance of the E800 000 winner-takes-all tournament.

‘Chocco’ is expected to return to Sihlangu camp tomorrow as the national team prepares for next Sunday’s away all important 2017 AFCON qualifier decider against Malawi. He said his teammates displayed courage, determination and never lost focus despite conceding in the 51st minute.



Congolese midfielder Papy Kabamba beat Sidumo Vilakati on his near post at the Highlanders sticks before Sierra Leone-born defender Baimba Kamara, who was named man-of-the-match, pulled one back to render the second leg tie open.

“We will rectify our mistakes and it is good that we are on the advantage now. We are not going to defend but rather attack to possibly win the game,” he said.